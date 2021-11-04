R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 25,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

