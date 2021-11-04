Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $11.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quotient Technology traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 11946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $536.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

