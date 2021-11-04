Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.50% of Quidel worth $133,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.33. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

