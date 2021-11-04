QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QCOM stock traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $138.48. 12,158,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 410,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 59,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

