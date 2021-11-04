Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $128.63 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.