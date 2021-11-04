Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Exelixis by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 58.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

