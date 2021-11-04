Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

THRX stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

