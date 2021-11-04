Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exela Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

XELA opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.