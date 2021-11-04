PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Update

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PVH alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.