Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.