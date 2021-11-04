Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $331.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

