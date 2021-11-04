Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

