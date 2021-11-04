Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Assurant worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Assurant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $165.49 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

