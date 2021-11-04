Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 66,623 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 66,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 227.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 40.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

