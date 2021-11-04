Prudential Financial Inc. Has $69.94 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415,047 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $69,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on REXR shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

