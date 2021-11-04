Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 60,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 414,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,018,000 after buying an additional 209,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,268,000 after buying an additional 829,669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 164,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 134,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 68,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.81 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.