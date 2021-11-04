Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 34,502 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Zebra Technologies worth $77,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,452 shares of company stock worth $5,531,134. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $578.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $317.15 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

