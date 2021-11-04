ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 43,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.41. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.