ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,320 shares.The stock last traded at $37.45 and had previously closed at $36.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,151 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

