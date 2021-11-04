PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of PRO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,782. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

