Project TXA (TXA) Hits Market Cap of $7.65 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00004803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $61,084.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00087332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00074712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00100833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,474.39 or 1.00685353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.25 or 0.07305897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022682 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

