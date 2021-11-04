Project Inverse Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $535,554.37 and $84,670.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00088218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00101791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.57 or 0.07322423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.90 or 0.99975546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022518 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse



