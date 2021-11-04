Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.32 million, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $37.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%.

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Profound Medical by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.