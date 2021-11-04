Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 164,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTH. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $74,988. 85.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

