Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,946,967 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,946,967 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.62% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,082,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,998 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

