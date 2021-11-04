Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $999.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.87% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $999,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $340.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day moving average is $317.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.46 and a 52-week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

