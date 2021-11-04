PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.39

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 31502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $490,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PPD by 25.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPD by 143.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PPD by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

