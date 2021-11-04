Powerledger Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $179.09 million and approximately $24.12 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00233657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00098195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004214 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 458,185,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

