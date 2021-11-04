Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.86. 269,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,838. Post has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.