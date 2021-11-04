Polis One Day Volume Reaches $83,530.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $83,530.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004457 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00216980 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.55 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.