Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,600.16

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,600.16 ($33.97) and last traded at GBX 2,595.24 ($33.91), with a volume of 27352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,560 ($33.45).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,484.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,379.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

