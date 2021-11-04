Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $262.25 million, a P/E ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 1.52. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.