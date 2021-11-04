Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 503,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $59,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 74.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Plug Power stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.