Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.14 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

PLNT traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,919. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 164.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

