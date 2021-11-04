Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,265. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

