Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.07

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.07 and traded as high as $101.15. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $100.77, with a volume of 23,775 shares changing hands.

LUKOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Renaissance Capital downgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the second quarter worth $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

