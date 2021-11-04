Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 108,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

