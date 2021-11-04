Piper Sandler Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $305.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.83.

INSP stock opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.98. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

