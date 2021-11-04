Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Bancorp in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,619,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

