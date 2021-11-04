Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $16.16. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 242 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $529.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

