Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

PETS opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.14.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

