Pepemon Pepeballs Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,572.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $38,572.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $143.89 or 0.00235298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

