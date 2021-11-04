Peoples Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.