Peoples Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.
Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
