Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Surbhi Sarna Sells 907 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $277.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.00. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 644.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

