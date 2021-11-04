Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

