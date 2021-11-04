Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.56

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.09. Pearson shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 10,797 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
