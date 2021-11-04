Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.56

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.09. Pearson shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 10,797 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.