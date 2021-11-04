Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $495.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $511.50.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $512.33 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

