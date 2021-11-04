Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.93

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 325804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.48 million and a PE ratio of 232.22.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

