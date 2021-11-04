Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.95-$17.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $21.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,038. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.99. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $216.92 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.48. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

