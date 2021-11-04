Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Paramount Group worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $105,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

